Rozell: Once a powerhouse, rural Virginia continues watching its political clout decline

Rural Virginia’s losses were particularly easy to spot at the congressional district level after the 2011 reapportionment. Huge suburban population gains paired with a rural exodus expanded the geographic boundaries of rural districts while districts in suburban areas got more compact. The result is that more communities in the 9th, 6th and 5th districts were forced to share fewer representatives while metro-area districts such as the 8th, 11th, 10th and 3rd contracted geographically, giving those densely populated areas more U.S. House seats. The same thing happened with state legislative seats: suburbs got more of them, the rural areas got fewer.

Next year’s redistricting should not be as drastic as 10 years ago.

Northern Virginia population growth has slowed over the past 10 years. And while many rural communities continue to decline, the trend appears to be stabilizing as retiring Boomers and stressed families abandon townhouses and cookie-cutter planned communities for more elbow room and a more relaxed lifestyle. A Virginia Realtors analysis of recent Census Bureau estimates showed that of the 10 counties with the fastest rates of growth from 2018 to 2019, seven were outside the D.C. metropolitan statistical area. Among them were Louisa and Culpeper counties plus the cities of Staunton and Lexington — well outside the Urban Crescent.

It took decades for Virginia to shift from a state predominantly agrarian in culture and character to one dominated by cities, growing suburbs, and their white-collar communities. If Virginia’s small towns and countryside regain a measure of their former influence, that will take time, too.

Rozell is dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and co-author of the book Federalism: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press, 2019).