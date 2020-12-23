Schaeffel: The calm in the storm

A nurse’s work is notoriously chaotic, often exhausting, and regularly…awe-inspiring.

Nurses are the calm in the storm, as one family member remarked to me recently.

Imagine being the worried mother, anxious about your son’s first surgery and knowing that, because of COVID-19, you may not always be by his side as you’d like. Nurses step into their patients’ shoes every day in order to deliver the comforting, compassionate care for which they are known. That worried mom depends on her son’s nurse for updates, clinical expertise and kind words in a stressful time.

That’s not a new story. Nurses have always played a prominent role in the human connection as part of delivering care. And amid this pandemic, that role has become even more important.

Nurses Everywhere, a nonpartisan coalition, recently conducted a study that determined 87% of Americans believe nurses have been indispensable during the pandemic. I couldn’t agree more, and we’ve asked a lot of them these last eight months.

Let me introduce you to one. I’ll call her Betty.