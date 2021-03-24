Suetterlein: End the McAuliffe-Northam crony merry-go-round

When your family’s electric rates, taxes, and online privacy have been decided in Richmond the last 8 years, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Gov. Ralph Northam have done the bidding of their corporate contributors.

It now appears McAuliffe has again purchased the Democratic nomination in his effort to keep the Commonwealth on a McAuliffe-Northam crony merry-go-round.

There are good people seeking the Republican nomination to challenge McAuliffe in November, but so far none of them have laid out how they will differ with McAuliffe-Northam on these critical issues. Everyday Virginians desperately need them to do just that.

In 2015, McAuliffe signed SB1349 that locked in artificially high base electric rates for Virginians by preventing the State Corporation Commission from performing its constitutional responsibility to review rates.

Without rate reviews, there was no process to provide refunds to overcharged ratepayers. By 2018, it was clear the electric monopolies had pocketed hundreds of millions in excess profits from Virginia families. Yet, Northam signed SB966 offering only meager refunds and letting the monopolies direct excess profits to their favored projects.