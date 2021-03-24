Suetterlein: End the McAuliffe-Northam crony merry-go-round

When your family’s electric rates, taxes, and online privacy have been decided in Richmond the last 8 years, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Gov. Ralph Northam have done the bidding of their corporate contributors.
It now appears McAuliffe has again purchased the Democratic nomination in his effort to keep the Commonwealth on a McAuliffe-Northam crony merry-go-round.
There are good people seeking the Republican nomination to challenge McAuliffe in November, but so far none of them have laid out how they will differ with McAuliffe-Northam on these critical issues. Everyday Virginians desperately need them to do just that.
In 2015, McAuliffe signed SB1349 that locked in artificially high base electric rates for Virginians by preventing the State Corporation Commission from performing its constitutional responsibility to review rates.
Without rate reviews, there was no process to provide refunds to overcharged ratepayers. By 2018, it was clear the electric monopolies had pocketed hundreds of millions in excess profits from Virginia families. Yet, Northam signed SB966 offering only meager refunds and letting the monopolies direct excess profits to their favored projects.
At the same time, Northam signed other bills further increasing the cost of electricity through rate adjustment clauses, including SB1355 in 2019 that allowed the monopolies to further profit from cleaning up their own mess of coal ash.
A Republican state senator collaborated with McAuliffe-Northam in carrying all three of those mentioned bills before resigning his Senate seat to take a plush patronage position in the Northam Administration.
Under the guise of green energy, Northam increased your electric rates by as much as $600 annually for years to come by signing the monopoly-backed Virginia Clean Economy Act. The legislation included such excessive payouts to the monopolies, like $300 million in wind energy costs to power only 3,000 homes.
McAuliffe and Northam consistently chose their monopoly political backers over Virginia families by signing bills declaring the monopolies’ interests to “be in the public interest.” Electric monopolies having been doing their duty for shareholders while McAuliffe-Northam neglected to do theirs for ratepayers. The same situation has played out on taxes.
In 2017, Northam said he wanted to end taxing groceries but in 2020 he signed legislation allowing for 12% taxes to be charged on a grocery store rotisserie chicken. Despite a two-year Democrat monopoly on Virginia political power and Northam’s campaign pledge to reform taxes, Virginians making $17,001 a year are still paying Virginia’s highest personal income tax rate.
Instead of helping everyday Virginians, McAuliffe-Northam have helped out-of-state corporations avoid hundreds of millions in taxes that their smaller Virginia competitors must pay. Meanwhile, Virginians will be asked to pay another gas tax hike this summer, just like last summer.
Republican candidates on the campaign trail say they will oppose tax increases. They need to clearly articulate actual alternatives to the status quo cronyism that keeps asking more of working families.
This month, Northam pushed back bipartisan criticism and quickly signed the woefully inadequate “Consumer Data Protection Act” championed by large technology companies.
Privacy advocates have spoken out against SB1392 on this publication’s opinion page because “Instead of requiring companies to get people’s permission before using their data, it places the burden on consumers to navigate today’s incredibly complex data ecosystem and take steps to opt-out of unwanted uses of their information (to the limited extent they are allowed to do so).”
If a technology company violates your family’s modest legal rights provided by this law, you will have to rely on the benevolence of the Attorney General’s frequently weak consumer advocacy to seek to make it right.
That some General Assembly Republicans voted for these McAuliffe-Northam policies highlights why the 2021 Republican standard bearer needs to demonstrate a clear distinction from them.
Instead of more McAuliffe-Northam giveaways to the electric monopolies, Republicans should stand up for captive rate payers and champion the ending of monopolistic legal protections that throttle actual free-market green energy development.
Republicans should offer comprehensive state tax reform instead of the McAuliffe-Northam piecemeal approach that always favors lobbyists-laden corporations while hitting families and small businesses.
Republicans should offer real protections for your family’s online privacy instead of the McAuliffe-Northam approach of letting tech companies write the rules.
Millions of everyday Virginians need a Republican governor who will stand up for their family on electric rates, taxes, and online privacy. Virginia cannot afford another four years of cronyism on the McAuliffe-Northam merry-go-round.
State Sen. David Suetterlein represents the 19th District, which includes Franklin County.
Suetterlein is a Republican state senator from Roanoke County. His district runs from Carroll County to Bedford County.