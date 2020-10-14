Team up to fight COVID-19

Our community has already done so much to protect against the spread of this virus. You’ve made a big difference with simple acts like opting for takeout over dining in and donating masks and gloves. Some have gone above and beyond by producing hand sanitizer or reorienting their manufacturing facility to produce needed personal protective equipment. School, health and the local government officials have worked tirelessly together to keep us safe and minimize potential spread. Essential workers have been bolstered by community gratitude.

We must all remain vigilant. Now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID-19 will take advantage of our weariness.

We’re all getting tired of hearing the same messages, but I’d rather hear those messages any day than see my family, friends and neighbors sick and in the hospital.

As a health care system, Carilion remains prepared. We have capacity should we experience an influx of patients in need of hospitalization. Moreover, our precautions allow us to continue to see patients safely for regular health care. We are relying on you, however, to help us keep our region safe and healthy.