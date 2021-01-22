To the editor: Assassination vs. civil rights

Three of the leading men who were proponents of Civil Rights for all mankind, were all assassinated.

These men gave their lives in hopes of having peace in the world, and every man, woman and child to respect each other regardless of race, religion or sex.

Despite the years, nothing has changed. Mankind has all kinds of biases, hates and rebellion against his fellow man. Race against race; religion against religion; politicians against politicians; man against woman – it never seems to end.

Who were the three men who gave their lives trying to change the world?

Jesus Christ, the son of God, who preached civility, equality and love for all, died by hanging on the cross. Assassinated by soldiers and the government, because of his preaching about civility and love.

Mahatma Ghandi, the leading peacemaker from India, was assassinated by bullets from the gun of an opposition leader on January 20, 1948.

The third man, a big follower of Jesus and Ghandi, was a black preacher from Montgomery, Alabama – Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on August 4, 1968.