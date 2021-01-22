To the editor: Assassination vs. civil rights

Three of the leading men who were proponents of Civil Rights for all mankind, were all assassinated.
These men gave their lives in hopes of having peace in the world, and every man, woman and child to respect each other regardless of race, religion or sex.
Despite the years, nothing has changed. Mankind has all kinds of biases, hates and rebellion against his fellow man. Race against race; religion against religion; politicians against politicians; man against woman – it never seems to end.
Who were the three men who gave their lives trying to change the world?
Jesus Christ, the son of God, who preached civility, equality and love for all, died by hanging on the cross. Assassinated by soldiers and the government, because of his preaching about civility and love.
Mahatma Ghandi, the leading peacemaker from India, was assassinated by bullets from the gun of an opposition leader on January 20, 1948.
The third man, a big follower of Jesus and Ghandi, was a black preacher from Montgomery, Alabama – Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on August 4, 1968.
Rev. King started the Civil Rights Movement in 1956 In Montgomery immediately following the arrest of Rosa Parks, a black woman involved in a city bus seating disagreement. King was also arrested. These events followed the Emmitt Till case in Mississippi in 1955, in which a black boy was killed in a gruesome death, and then followed by Autherine Lucy, a black student, being thrown out of the University of Alabama.
King took his commanding voice and message about equality of the races – especially the black – around the world. His voice was ended by a single bullet from the gun of a white man leaning on a window sill of a flop-house.
To this day, mankind is fighting its battle against each other. Riots are rampant in this country, and by people dedicated to the President of the United States. Even some members of Congress are participants.
Will it ever end? Will mankind ever decide to love or accept each other?
Gene Herrick
Rocky Mount