To the editor: Clean up, Franklin County!

Clean up Franklin County! Yoo-hoo, this is you, pick-up truck that flew down the road and, oops, a bag of garbage fell out of your bed. This is you Grassy Hill dumpsters where trash has been overflowing and collecting on either side of the hill. This is you Rocky Mount Plaza behind Little Caesars and Advance Auto on the exit ramp from 220 where we stare at all that garbage that’s collected in the brush.

Have we become immune to this litter? Worse yet, have we just learned to accept this as our dirty little county? I don’t think so. I am asking all residents to take time and help clean up our county. Our beautiful countryside has become littered with garbage. Our scenic landscape surrounded by garbage. Our little country roads are plagued with plastic bags and are an ad for fast food via wrappers and bags. Come on Franklin County, we are better than this! Take pride, take ownership, and be a responsible citizen. Pick up your trash! Set an example for our youth and help keep our waterways clean.

I remember a year ago, when the pandemic hit and we were all home, I admired how clean our roads were. Is this blight a result of us being mobile again? If the pandemic taught us anything it was to appreciate being locked down in one of the most scenic areas of our country. How can we treat our land and our home like this? So, please take the time to pick up your trash if you have an “oops” on the way to the dumpster and lose a bag. I challenge each of us to clean up the road on either side of our mailboxes or driveways for 100 feet in each direction. Even better, take a walk with a bag and pick up litter along your road. Or, take it up another notch and adopt the road you live on and pick up trash regularly. Need bags? Participate in VDOT’s “Adopt-a-Highway” program and they will supply you with those orange bags to put the trash in. Our roads say a lot about us and how we feel about where we live. Be proud, be kind, and be clean!