To the editor: Congressman Good should resign or be held accountable

By now you have probably read the release from Congressman Bob Good which purports to justify his actions in objecting to the Certification of Electoral College votes during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Oddly enough, he only objected in states which were lost by the candidate of his party. He also cynically refers to the lawlessness which directly and specifically was fomented by his actions and the actions of the other supporters of the false claims of the lame duck President, attempting to justify his actions as "upholding the rule of law" while his actions violated the Constitution.

Nowhere in the Constitution does the phrase appear which Mr. Good states as his duty: “to evaluate the validity of electoral votes.” The states had already certified the validity and accuracy of the votes. If Mr. Good didn't understand his role, he should be ashamed of his ignorance. If he did know the truth he should be ashamed of lying to his constituents.