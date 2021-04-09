To the editor: Follow the money

I recently took a look at the 2018 tax return for Friends of Live Music in Rocky Mount. Friends was set up as a non-profit to help ensure the Harvester’s sustainability. Sadly, losing $3 million in 7 years is an accomplishment for 345 Donald Ave. Accomplishment you ask? Yes, be grateful they didn’t lose $4 million.

In 2018, the non-profit received a total of $102,500. It had 16 officers listed, with each contributing 39 service hours/year.

There were very few financial details listed in the return, but three caught my eye. There was an anonymous donation of $100,000, a $5,000 commission paid, and $73,459 for "Underwriting of Loan to the Harvester Performance Center."

The $100,000 was very generous and we hope fiduciary responsibility is observed.

But, why would the Harvester need a loan in the first place? According to their financials, in 2018 the Town of Rocky Mount contributed $446,385.85, which was more than budgeted. But, who’s keeping count?

What were the terms of the loan(s)? What's the payback schedule? What is the collateral? More importantly, why don't we see this large amount of money on the 2018 financials that was released to the public?