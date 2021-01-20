To the editor: MLK Breakfast Club thanks community for its support

There are things people like to do and there are things people love to do. The members of the MLK Breakfast Club loved to plan for the annual Martin Luther King celebration, which so many in our community looked forward to attending. As we worked and planned we knew our efforts were not in vain. The annual event, which is eagerly attended by the community-at-large, provided a healthy breakfast, uplifting entertainment and inspiring speakers.

Last year’s speaker, Rev. Dr. Franci Helm Moorman, challenged each of us to personally work to make Dr. King’s dream come true for all mankind. We were looking forward to our nineteenth annual program to further that challenge but a global pandemic happened, COVID-19, leaving this year’s event beyond our control. Each year proceeds are awarded to local charities and organizations.

The MLK Breakfast Club would like to thank the community for its support over the years. Our hearts are saddened that we cannot gather to honor the man who gave his life for his dream. We ask the Lord’s blessings on each of you and we will return in 2022 with bells of joy and excitement on loud and clear.

Please be safe and we look forward to seeing you next year.

Mary S. Helm

William O. Helm