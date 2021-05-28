To the editor: Poindexter has the record and experience

Del. Charles Poindexter deserves to be re-elected to Virginia’s General Assembly for a number of reasons. His experience and record are at the top of my list and sum up the multitude of other reasons.

As our delegate for more than 13 years, Charles has built relationships with his constituents in the district and with lawmakers in Richmond. He knows what’s important to the citizens of the 9th District and how to work with Virginia’s decision makers.

His seniority on the House Committees allows him to fight more effectively for the needs and values of our rural, conservative district and to make sure our part of the state is not overrun by radical liberals.

Along with his experience, Charles’s proven conservative record testifies that he can be counted on to defend our 2nd Amendment rights, protect the unborn, teach and not rewrite history, fight higher electric bills, and a number of other issues which are important to our way of life in southwestern Virginia. Charles is a strong advocate working with other neighboring districts to protect the access and shoreline of our beautiful Smith Mountain Lake. He has been instrumental in securing funds for Patrick County to have safer and quicker access to I-77 and I-81 by widening Route 58.