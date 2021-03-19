 Skip to main content
To the editor: Police need to control speeding on 220
I commute from Rocky Mount to the Southside of Roanoke 5 nights a week to work. The speeding on Hwy 220 for that stretch is out of control. Drivers are becoming increasingly aggressive. I have nothing but respect for law enforcement but where are you?? We need you.

Vicki Graham

Rocky Mount

