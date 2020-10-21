To the editor: Statue represents systemic racism

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors have placed a referendum on the ballot for November 3, 2020, regarding the removal of the Confederate statue at the Courthouse. I have already voted with early voting, and if you have not yet voted I encourage you to vote for its removal.

If you are a Caucasian allow yourself to be Black momentarily. You’ve been charged with a crime. You go to the courthouse for your trial date. You walk or drive by the statue. You think, “Am I going to receive a fair and just trial here?” You and your attorney are now seeking a change of venue.

Through your vote tell the Board of Supervisors that this statue represents the history of a slaveholder economy and continues to support systemic racism.

Eric Anspaugh

Rocky Mount