To the editor: Thanks for supporting Lake Christian Ministries

Wow! Words cannot express our appreciation for the overwhelming support Lake Christian Ministries received during the RVG Day on March 10. A record high was set for funds donated to LCM through this event. During this difficult time, it is so heartwarming to see the lake community rally in support of the growing number of neighbors who are struggling with poverty due in large part to the impact of the COVID pandemic.

These rewarding results were enhanced by two supportive SML families who, together, pledged to match the first $15,000. We are deeply grateful to our generous donors and the dedicated team of volunteers who work hard to deliver increased services to vulnerable families. On behalf of the growing number of neighbors who will need our services in the months ahead, we thank you for your continued support. You have our assurance that your donations will be judiciously used to help those struggling with poverty during this time of extreme need.