To the editor: Thanks to all who helped in this year's election

During this season of Thanksgiving, I would like to recognize some Franklin County heroes of democracy.

This year's General Election presented many unique difficulties for the staff and volunteers who manage and monitor the process of making sure our votes are accurately, safely and securely cast and counted.

The tireless work of General Registrar Kay Chitwood and her staff met the challenge and the result was nearly flawless.

Thank you also to the dozens of Officers of Election who worked the 23 precincts on election day and the public safety and law enforcement officials who helped maintain order during that long day. To the volunteers and staff who managed the first-ever, 45-day, no-excuse early voting period, and the monitoring by the three members of the electoral board, Darrell Powell, Kay Saleeby and Jody Brown, who oversaw the entire process, let me say that you all made this county proud.

Having some knowledge of the experience statewide, I can state proudly that the election process in Franklin County is among the best, if not the envy of the entire Commonwealth.