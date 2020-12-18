To the editor: Thanks to town and county clerks

In case they don't already know it, I want our community members to know how blessed we are to have Rebecca Dillon as Clerk of the Town of Rocky Mount and Madeline Sefcik as Clerk for the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
Every time I speak with these kind, courteous and hard-working ladies, my spirits are uplifted. They truly care about our community's citizens and it shows.
Leigh Prom
Callaway
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!