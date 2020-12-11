To the editor: Today's veterans are succeeding

As I get more gray hair on top, and as my middle seems to keep spreading, I’ve noticed a refrain among the older generation. It’s probably existed since the dawn of humanity.

This new generation is lazy. They don’t want to put in the work. They don’t care.

Pretty sure if you took a time machine back to ancient Rome you could find Leonidas and Lycurgus commiserating about how “soft” the youth has become.

I think they were wrong.

I’ve seen these young men and women do amazing things. I’ve seen them make hard choices. I’ve seen them shield the innocent with their own bodies. And I’ve seen them sacrifice, my lord, how I’ve seen them sacrifice. I remember a young squad leader I served with in Afghanistan.

He was 22 or 23 years old. Most “adults” in the states wouldn’t trust him to get their coffee.

Early in the deployment, I saw him start a key leader engagement. While negotiating with the village elders, a troops-in-contact call came over the radio. He politely cut off negotiations, led his 12 men to the fight by sprinting 2 km in full battle rattle, had some of his hurt and killed some bad guys. He made sure the wounded were tended to and then turned right around to go back.