To the editor: Town should reconsider where money is spent at Celeste Park

I would like to offer a critique of the proposed Celeste Park.

There is a proposed pedestrian entrance about 100 feet from Fairlawn Drive.

Who is going to walk down a 50-degree slope from a place beside Rt. 40 where no one would want to stop and let people off?

Why waste money on an outdoor classroom? I taught photography at Patrick Henry Community College for 10 years and have conducted over 20 field trips. Classrooms are for book learning. On field trips, things should be pointed out as the group moves through the park. No classroom needed.

A reflecting pool in a drainage basin is merely a collector of debris and will be flooded (looks good on paper though).

The best way to remember Celeste would be to have her poetry written on waterproof signs—bring her to life as a real person.

Instead of wasting over $50,000 on a sidewalk few will use, spend the money to put in a serious botanical garden and clean out the debris in the park and along the creek bank. Have a destination worth seeing, not a sidewalk to an inconsequential drainage basin.