To the editor: Williams' campaign falsely portrays Poindexter as a liberal

Wren Williams' campaign literature falsely implies that Delegate Charles Poindexter is a liberal.

Most newspapers consider Del. Charles Poindexter to be among the most conservative members of the General Assembly.''

Mr. Williams' campaign literature states, "Charles Poindexter and his liberal allies like Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney refuse to stand up for President (not former president) Trump.

Liz Cheney voted 93% of the time with Trump.

Mr. Williams' ad proclaims, "This is why we can't trust Charles Poindexter.'' And cites Delegate Poindexter's quote, "I haven't see any documented evidence of what you may call fraud or something.''

Trump and his allies have filed over 80 lawsuits claiming election fraud, which were dismissed citing frivolity and lack of evidence. Among the judges deciding against Trump were Trump appointees.

This is right out of Trump's political mentor Roy Cohn's playbook — "In defeat declare victory.''

Citizens should trust Charles, not someone who reveres a pathological lair who has been through several massive bankruptcies.