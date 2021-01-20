Trump should be held accountable for inciting insurrection

Trump sent at least four tweets to supporters during this assault. At 2:24 pm, two minutes after Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber and hidden from the mob in a close call, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have courage to do what should have been done. USA demands the truth!” At 2:38 Trump tweeted that police are on “our side” and “stay peaceful.” After TV showed rioters inside the House and Senate chambers and shots were reported, Trump more than 10 minutes later sent tweets asking people to be peaceful and not violent, saying their party is the one of law and order and supports police. Not until 4:17, more than two hours after the assault began, did Trump finally ask his supporters to leave the Capitol. In a video tweet, he repeated that the election had been stolen from “us,” but said we have to have peace and law and order and “you have to go home now.” He closed with “So go home. We love you, you’re very special…”