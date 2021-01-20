Trump should be held accountable for inciting insurrection

On January 6, 2021, another date that will live in infamy for the assault on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump assembled a rally and incited the crowd to march to the Capitol to stop Congress from counting electoral votes. When a mob from the crowd launched a vicious assault, Trump sat watching TV and sending tweets to his followers.
Trump’s rally and march to the Capitol was the last gasp in his scheme to steal the election. His scheme included lies to the public about winning the election and efforts to get state and federal executive, judicial, and legislative branches to overturn the election results.
After earlier efforts failed, Trump called for people to come to Washington on January 6, saying it would be “wild.” At the rally, he repeated lies about winning, emphasized the need for VP Pence to control Congress’ vote counting so key states could recertify their results, and criticized “weak” members of Congress, mentioning Representative Cheney. He braced his supporters to be strong and “fight like hell” and incited them to march to the Capitol.
(Trump apparently saw Pence and the crowd as ways to stop the electoral count and pressure key states to change their votes to Trump’s favor. He may also have considered having the 12th Amendment invoked by which the House would choose the President, based on one vote per state, with Republicans controlling at least 27 of the 50 states.)
At the Capitol, part of the crowd turned into a vicious mob that assaulted police (one dead, 50 wounded), displayed gallows and shouted “Hang Mike Pence,” broke into the building, caused Congress and Pence to cease counting electoral votes and seek safety, occupied the Senate and House Chambers and offices, and vandalized the area and stole things.
Trump sent at least four tweets to supporters during this assault. At 2:24 pm, two minutes after Pence was escorted from the Senate chamber and hidden from the mob in a close call, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have courage to do what should have been done. USA demands the truth!” At 2:38 Trump tweeted that police are on “our side” and “stay peaceful.” After TV showed rioters inside the House and Senate chambers and shots were reported, Trump more than 10 minutes later sent tweets asking people to be peaceful and not violent, saying their party is the one of law and order and supports police. Not until 4:17, more than two hours after the assault began, did Trump finally ask his supporters to leave the Capitol. In a video tweet, he repeated that the election had been stolen from “us,” but said we have to have peace and law and order and “you have to go home now.” He closed with “So go home. We love you, you’re very special…”
So now, the mob has been expelled, Congress has counted and affirmed the votes, Trump has been impeached a second time and will be tried in the Senate, Washington has war-like zones protected by police and 25,000 troops, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in and take office on January 20.
Every patriotic American should acknowledge the results of the election. No recount, audit, legal challenge, or legislative action has changed the election outcome in any state. State authorities have certified the results. Key federal executive authorities have affirmed the validity of the election. The electoral college has voted—306 votes for Biden/Harris and 232 for Trump/Pence—and Congress has counted the votes. (Biden and Harris won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes.)
What should be done about the assault:
1. Trump should be held accountable for inciting insurrection and his inaction during the attack and prevented from ever serving in federal office again.
2. Those who assaulted police officers, broke into or entered the Capital, and vandalized, stole, and otherwise damaged the chambers, offices, and other parts of the building should be prosecuted.
3. If any Members of Congress aided, abetted, or encouraged the mob, they should be investigated and held accountable. Those who supported Trump in his effort to steal the election should be defeated in their next election.
4. Congress and the Executive Branch should investigate and study the failure of intelligence and security planning for the January 6 event and take corrective action to ensure that such an assault can never happen again.