What it means to be in Christ

We can go on vacation, attended worship at another church or stay home because we are sick and still be a part of A church that is a smaller representation of The church. In this way, we are in Christ.

It is also possible to have A place in a pew or seat in A church and NOT be a part of The church. Just because someone shows up to worship does not mean that they are in Christ. It is possible to physically show up and have never been spiritually, emotionally, and/or mentally present. To be in Christ is to show up with all that we have and all that we are—physically, spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. To be in Christ is to give our whole selves to God’s worship and purposes. Being in A church does not guarantee that we are in Christ. However, if we are in Christ, we are a part of The church and need A church.

This means that in leaving A church, we find A new church! Finding A new church is a part of being The church, the body of Christ.

If someone leaves A church you are a part of for A new church, it does not mean they’ve left God or who they are in Christ has changed. To this extent, the quote is true. Who they are in Christ is not determined by their place on the pew in A church you are a part of. Who they are in Christ is about whether or not that person is in worship anywhere, at all.