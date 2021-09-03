What it means to be in Christ

Normally, I attempt to keep my engagements on Facebook and social media to the nonconflictual. There are better circumstances by which to express disagreement and opposing opinions other than over social platforms, such as in-person, over the phone, or even Zoom.
Therefore, I have a strict personal rule that I do not post content that is intentionally conflictual or that will likely lead to a theological, political, or moral debate.
However, about a month ago, I saw an image going around Facebook that I just couldn’t ignore.
It read, “Just because a person has left your church doesn’t mean they have left God. Who they are in Christ is not determined by their place on your pew.”
I believe this statement struck me, because I’ve talked to so many pastors who have seen worship attendance plummet since the onset of COVID. I was speaking to a pastor over Zoom earlier today. This Richmond-area church’s worship numbers are half what they were before March 2020. Certainly, such a lack of people in the pews is not just noted by the church’s pastor, but by the members as well. While there are ample explanations to give about why people are not in the pews or seats, how are we thinking about those who are not there?
This question is what my Facebook post attempted to answer. I’ve reprinted it below, with some edits:
“Sometimes, people leave A church. People move, get married, are longing for a different expression of worship, etc. Leaving A church for A new church is different from leaving THE church.”
“We can leave a particular group of believers (A church) to attend worship with another body of believers (A church) and still be a part of The church. The church is made up off all people across time and across space that believe in the triune God, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, that proclaim the good news of Jesus’ life, death, resurrection, and return, and who worship, serve, and grow in faith together. The church is made up of people whose identity is in Christ. This is anyone who confesses their sin before God, receives the forgiveness made possible by Jesus’ sacrifice, and who is an active disciple of Jesus. Someone’s identify in Christ is not determined by my/our/your place in a particular pew, but by this on-going relationship with Jesus. An ongoing relationship with Jesus is not meant to be one of isolated faith, but of a worshiping community. To be in Christ means that we will be in a pew or a seat, a place, for worship and life with other believers. To be in Christ means that we understand how much we need each other to remain in relationship with Jesus. (Hebrews 10:25, 1 Corinthians 12:27)
Does this mean that if we are absent from A church, we are absent from The church?
No, not necessarily.
We can go on vacation, attended worship at another church or stay home because we are sick and still be a part of A church that is a smaller representation of The church. In this way, we are in Christ.
It is also possible to have A place in a pew or seat in A church and NOT be a part of The church. Just because someone shows up to worship does not mean that they are in Christ. It is possible to physically show up and have never been spiritually, emotionally, and/or mentally present. To be in Christ is to show up with all that we have and all that we are—physically, spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. To be in Christ is to give our whole selves to God’s worship and purposes. Being in A church does not guarantee that we are in Christ. However, if we are in Christ, we are a part of The church and need A church.
This means that in leaving A church, we find A new church! Finding A new church is a part of being The church, the body of Christ.
If someone leaves A church you are a part of for A new church, it does not mean they’ve left God or who they are in Christ has changed. To this extent, the quote is true. Who they are in Christ is not determined by their place on the pew in A church you are a part of. Who they are in Christ is about whether or not that person is in worship anywhere, at all.
If you or someone you know leaves A church you are a part of because they just stop coming, find other things to do, or they are physically unable to attend because of sickness or a disability and they are not regularly worshiping somewhere else then who they are in Christ has changed. They’ve become separated from the body of Christ, The church. Whatever the reason for separation, they are removed from the life-giving sources of spiritual growth, encouragement, and channels of grace instituted by Jesus. Just as a limb separated from the body no longer receives input from the brain, blood flow from the heart, and movement from the connective tissues begins to deteriorate, so is it with our souls. The sooner the disconnected part of the body is reattached and connected the better the outcome for both the limb and the whole body.
What do we do, then, when someone becomes not only disconnected from A church and at the same time The church? Well, we look to gently reconnect and lovingly reattach. We do this first through prayer. Pray when you see their pew, seat, or place is empty. Then, consider how to reach out and express concern without judgement. Ask if there is anything you can do to help make it possible for them to come to church, to stay connected, or get reconnected. If someone is homebound, call them. If they are comfortable with a visit, visit them. Help them remain connected. Empty places on pews or seats are an opportunity for A church to be The church.