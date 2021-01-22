Wikipedia is older and I am wiser

Happy 20th birthday, Wikipedia and I apologize for being rough on you when you were a child.
The online site, which presents information on a seemingly infinite amount of subjects in more than 300 languages, launched in January 2001. It was billed initially as an encyclopedia “anyone can edit.”
At the time, I thought that was one of the dumbest ideas I had ever heard. “Anyone” in theory means “everyone” and while I don’t know everyone, I know quite a few people who should not be editing an encyclopedia.
To prove my point, I wrote a snarky column in which I chronicled creating my own biography on Wikipedia, one in which I was born in a log cabin I built myself, achieved war hero status, earned several Olympic medals and rose to the top of the political world.
The point was, how can you trust anything anyone/everyone can edit?
The bogus biography didn’t stay up long – the volunteer editors for the site quickly sniffed out the bull — and someone high up on the Wikipedia food chain took me to task in a letter to the editor for trying to throw a monkey wrench into this grand experiment.
Wikipedia says the term “monkey wrench” is sometimes mistaken for pipe wrench; is the name of a 1997 Foo Fighters’ song; the title of a 1951 short story by Gordon R. Dickson; and a type of sabotage.
I’m pretty sure he was referring to the latter.
But, to me at that time, at the birth of Wikipedia, a real encyclopedia was one of the sacred, dusty books on the shelf in my parents’ basement, the incomplete set of Funk & Wagnalls inherited from my grandparents and supplemented by a few newer volumes that came with grocery store purchases.
These were the indisputable books of knowledge and facts. No one could edit them. Sure, someone could draw a cigar in the mouth of the T-rex depiction (for the record, it was not me) but that did alter the information about this fierce prehistoric beast.
And we were missing a couple of volumes, which meant I could not write an elementary school report on Quakers, quail, Vermont or vacuum tubes, but the rest of the world from A to Z was there for me to discover.
I imagined Isaac Funk and Adam Wagnalls were the ultimate authorities on everything big and small, fully aware of their enormous impact on the culture as a whole and early education in particular.
“Isaac, do you think this passage on the steam engine is expansive enough?”
“Certainly not, Adam. For a fourth-grade student to copy it verbatim and read it in a shaky voice in front of his class and earn a passing grade, we’ll need at least three more paragraphs.”
Over the years, I came to realize that maybe Funk &Wagnalls’ books could be fallible. They and those who followed in their footsteps were working with the known facts at the time. More information can always will be discovered.
After 20 years, my view on Wikipedia has evolved.
Wikipedia says the word “evolve” is the name of a first-person shooter video game; the title a History Channel show; and a slow change over time.
I am referring to the latter.
It’s run by volunteers, it’s self-policing and it changes as more information is becomes available. Is it perfect? No, but what is?
If I want to know the year of George Jones final number one country hit (1983), the names of major dams and reservoirs in Arkansas (there’s a bunch) or alternative meanings for the term “monkey wrench” (see above), Wikipedia is up to the task.
Again, happy birthday and I am sorry about our rocky start.
Scott Hollifield is editor/GM of The McDowell News in Marion, N.C. and a humor columnist.