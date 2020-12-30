Woodson: How Roanoke makes the Doobie Brothers No. 1

“Black Water” wasn’t the first song that WROV helped to make a hit during 1974. Earlier that year, the station received gold records from Capitol and Apple Records, for being the first Top 40 station in America to play “The Joker” by Steve Miller Band and “Band on the Run” from Paul McCartney & Wings.

Chuck Holloway was the music director for WROV and he selected all of the songs that were added weekly to the station’s playlist. Holloway also held down the 7 pm to midnight air shift and always was the first DJ to play new music on the station.

In February 1974, a Doobie Brothers album, “What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits” was released and the first single from the LP was, “Another Park, Another Sunday.” That tune wasn’t a huge hit and peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. Ironically, the B-side of the first Doobies single was “Black Water” but that song received no airplay during the spring of 1974.

The follow up Doobie Brothers single during the summer of 1974 was, “Eyes of Silver” and the song stalled at number 52 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Warner Brothers then released a third single during the fall called, “Nobody.” But nobody heard that song on Roanoke radio as WROV was playing another Doobie Brothers song at that time.