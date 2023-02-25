Tags
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Over the last two and a half years, Glenna Moore has spoken at all but one Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting.
A Loudoun County family is suing the Sheriff’s Office for $7 million, claiming that their son was “tortured” while in the custody of deputies.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has decided to end its participation on a national television show, at least for now.
Radio announcer John Freeman was curious, so he checked out the ball after the game. It measured 2.8 PSI, well below a normal pressure level.