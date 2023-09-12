down R-H 35-21; will face Norfolk Christian this Friday

Facing their toughest opponent of the season, the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) Ospreys proved up to the challenge defeating Randolph-Henry 35-21 for a hard-fought road victory Friday night at Charlotte Court House.

The win over the public school, Division 2 Statesmen improved the Ospreys record to 4-0 on the season. This was by far the closest game this season for the O’s.

“That was a tough one but a very rewarding one,” stated SMLCA Coach Kenis Maciel. “Our boys knew they were going to get a challenge. They definitely got that.”

The Statesmen have a lot of size on their roster. Coach Maciel said the team was looking forward to the challenge. It was an extremely physical game,” he said. “That type of game was a battle. A lot of our players are going to feel some bumps and bruises. That’s the reason you play football, to test yourself like that.”

The Ospreys took the opening kickoff and drove down the field, scoring on a 4-yard run by junior Chase Miller. A two-point conversion try failed.

The Statesmen quickly responded, turning a long kickoff return into an eventual 10-yard rushing touchdown and with the PAT led 7-6. Randolph-Henry added a second score on a 3-yard scamper to lead 13-6 early in the second quarter.

But SMLCA would respond.

Kayden Saunders broke free for a 53-yard scoring run. That coupled with Miller scoring the two-point conversion gave the Ospreys a 14-13 lead. Then, before the end of the first half, SMLCA sophomore quarterback Jacob Parziale connected with freshman Roman Aronson on a 28-yard scoring strike. Miller’s second, two-point conversion put the Ospreys up 22-13 going into halftime.

“It was the first time we’ve trailed all year,” Coach Maciel said. “You could feel the momentum building on their side. It was a chance for the boys to look inside themselves and dig deep. And they did. Being challenged like that is great because it reveals your character.”

The game would stay close early in the third as the Statesman scored on a 74-yard reverse to cut the lead to 22-21. But the Ospreys took control the rest of the third scoring on an 8-yard run by Saunders (the conversion failed) and a 60-yard jaunt by Miller to put the O’s up 35-21. Ethan Hahn kicked the PAT.

“They battled for four quarters,” Coach Maciel said of his team. “They never believed we weren’t going to win. You could see it in their eyes.”

Except for that one long run, the SMLCA defense played stingy all night. Randolph-Henry had a total of just 186 yards of offense, including just 3-of-9 passing for 37 yards. Senior Gabe Shaffer had 11 tackles for the Osprey D including a sack and added a fumble recovery. He also had an interception. Miller also had 11 tackles, Nehemiah Ramaker added nine with a sack and Joshua Bisnett had eight. Bodie Aronson and Devlin Cox also had one sack each.

On offense the Ospreys rushed for 235 yards on 33 carries. Saunders ran for 145 yards on 23 carries and Miller rushed nine times for 93 yards.

Parziale went 5-for-8 passing for 85 yards. Saunders had two receptions and Bruce Phillips, Micah Vandelinde and Roman Aronson each had one reception.

In all, SMLCA piled up 320 yards of offense.

“It was a hard-fought battle on the line,” Coach Maciel said of the team’s efforts on both offense and defense. “That (R-H) was a very good team. I’ll not be surprised if they win a lot of games this year. It took everything we had to beat them.”

This Friday the Ospreys travel east to take on Norfolk Christian. This will be the second of a stretch of three straight games in which SMLCA will be tested.

“They’ve had a lot of success in the past,” Coach Maciel said of Norfolk Christian. “I’m excited for our team to play another quality opponent like them. They’ll definitely give us a challenge this week.”

After last Friday’s win, Coach Maciel sent the players home to have fun and enjoy the weekend. “But come Monday morning we get back to work because we have a tough game coming up,” he said.