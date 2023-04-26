FERRUM—Ferrum College and Washington and Lee University split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball doubleheader Sunday at W.B. Adams Field with the Panthers winning the first game, 4-3, and the Generals taking the second contest, 11-5.

In the first game, Ferrum (13-21, 7-12 ODAC) erased a 3-2 deficit by scoring the tying and winning runs in the last of the fifth inning.

The Panthers tied the score at 1 when Ozzie Torres scored on a double steal.

Ferrum led 2-1 after two innings courtesy of an RBI ground out by Grayson Chitwood (Franklin County) in the bottom of the second frame.

Campbell Charneco was 2 of 4 for the Generals (15-14, 9-10 ODAC) with a home run and two RBIs and Mitchell Salvino was 2 of 4 with a double, a run and a stolen base.

Elijah Byrd was 3 of 3 for the Panthers with an RBI and a stolen base.

Washington and Lee starter John Benner (5-4) was charged with the loss. In 7 2/3 innings, he was tagged for seven hits, three walks and three earned runs. He struck out eight.

Ferrum reliever Tyler Smith (2-2) claimed the victory to even his record. He pitched 3 1/3 innings of no-hit, scoreless baseball and struck out two.

Matthew Sheppard captured his third save of the season after tossing one inning of no-hit shut-out baseball.

In the second game, the Generals manufactured two runs in the first inning and two runs in the top of sixth to build a 4-1 edge.

In the bottom of the frame, Clayton Michael belted a three-rum home run to tie the score.

The Generals broke the stalemate with a two-run seventh, then the Panthers got a run back when Torres hit a double down the left-field line.

Washington and Lee scored five runs in the top of the ninth to secure the victory.

Jackson and Carneco each was 3 of 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for the Generals.

Michael was 2 of 3 with a home run, a run and four RBIs for the Panthers.

Washington and Lee reliever Wyatt Chaffin (1-1) yielded a hit, a walk and two earned runs in a 1/3 of an inning of work.

Ferrum reliever Ben Sundell (0-1) pitched 2 1/3 innings of no-hit, shut-out baseball. He struck out five.

The Panthers play Mary Baldwin University today (Wednesday, April 26). Game time in Staunton is 3 p.m.