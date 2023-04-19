FERRUM—Clayton Michael scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning by sliding head-first across the plate for Ferrum College in a 10-9 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over Virginia Wesleyan University in the first game of a league baseball doubleheader Saturday at W.B. Adams Field.

Ferrum (11-20, 5-11 ODAC) completed the sweep with a 9-6 triumph in the second game.

In game one, the Marlins (5-24-1, 4-11-1 ODAC) rallied from an 8-4 deficit through four innings-by tallying three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth to produce a stalemate at 9.

In the bottom of the 10th, Michael reached base with a double to right field with two outs, then he dashed home on a single up the middle by pinch hitter Tyson Measamer to set up a dugout-celebration in front of the first-base bag.

Right-hander Matthew Sheppard (2-0) worked three, shut-out innings of relief for the win. He permitted one hit, three walks and struck out four.

Ozzie Torres was 5 of 6 with a double, a home run, two runs and an RBI.

Michael Burton was 3 of 5 with a double and a triple for Virginia Wesleyan.

In the second game, the Panthers broke a deadlock at 6 by scoring the game’s last three runs.

All three of those runs were manufactured in the bottom of the seventh on a Nick Funk base hit, a Russell Golambe sacrifice fly and a Torres ground out.

Enrique Diaz was 3 of 5 with a run for the Panthers.

Brady Owen (1-2) worked three innings of relief for the win. He surrendered no hits, no runs and one walk. He struck out one.

Nick Beatty (0-6) suffered the loss for the Marlins. He allowed six hits, four earned runs and two walks in four innings.

The Panthers outhit the Marlins, 18-11, and the two teams combined to commit six errors: four by Ferrum, two by Virginia Wesleyan.

Ferrum’s next game is today (Wednesday, April 19) against ODAC foe Roanoke College. Game time is 7 p.m. at Adams Field.