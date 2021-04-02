Park continues to find ways to reach visitors despite current pandemic limitations

The Booker T. Washington National Monument in Westlake has been open on a limited basis during most of the pandemic. Those limits mean the visitors center at the national park is still closed, but the trails and living history exhibits are open for self-guided tours. While their roles have been altered by the pandemic, rangers have been hard at work preparing for the future and reaching new audiences.
“We’re being encouraged to look at how we’ve been doing things especially with this new technology that’s being used,” said Tim Sims, senior park ranger. “So, we’re kind of striking out.”
Striking out by using the new virtual platforms to reach students where they are, either home or the classroom and other groups some in other states.
“We are working on our new long-range plan,” Sims said. “We are reevaluating our interpretative programs and thinking about how we can incorporate new ideas, refresh our interpretative themes based on the current relevancy of the day.”
Due to the pandemic, there are no school field trips this spring. “We do not anticipate having a traditional school tour season this spring,” Sims said. “We didn’t have any trips last fall or spring. What happens is teachers invite us to presentations on their media platforms.”
“We hope to work with Franklin County to develop new and enhanced existing programs with the new technology, distance learning opportunities to bring the park into the classroom,” Sims said. “What we are hoping is that these presentations will be used as a pre- or post-park visit experience because we still want the students to come out to the park and visit.”
There are all these opportunities to reach a wider audience even outside our region. Park ranger Betsy Haynes will be hosting a virtual presentation for a group in Minnesota in the coming months.
The rangers said these are positive outcomes from the pandemic, but welcoming visitors and reenacting history is where their heart lies and COVID-19 is still impacting that mission.
“We are going to do Juneteenth. It’s going to be a condensed version of what we normally do,” Sims said. “We are going to record it. It’s going to consist of a superintendent’s welcome, what Juneteenth is. We will have two gospel groups that will be prerecorded. We will have a ranger introduction and instead of having the living history event that we normally do with multiple actors we’re doing a single living history monologue written by Booker T. Washington’s mom, Jane.”
In April, they will be setting up a tent outside the visitor center, BTWNM Superintendent Robin Snyder said. The rangers will man the tent and rove the park from Friday through Monday.
Snyder has spent part of the pandemic away from the park. First a three-week stint in Washington D.C. in last March, working with National Park leaders in responding to the pandemic. At the time leaders were making sure the national park service had a consistent response in closing the parks. “I was actually there at the end of that and looking at how we would reopen and helping provide support to parks and the adaptive recovery plan that handles how we reopen these parks,” Snyder said.
Earlier this year Snyder was filling in at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Snyder is the superintendent of Booker T. Washington and Appomattox National Parks, filling in at the much larger park was a learning experience.
“It was a temporary promotion for me to be the deputy superintendent down there,” Snyder said. “I was working closely with the day-to-day operations you pick up additional skills, new ways of doing things that you can bring home.”
She gained more experience with natural resources dealing with the ocean and its wildlife and gained experience overseeing and working with federal law enforcement that work at that park.
Back in Franklin County, the visitors center is not open right now. Rangers have just started talking about conceptualizing what a visitor’s center while the vistors center is not open right now, rangers have started talking about what a reopening would look like. But right now, there is no timeline for a reopening of the center.
The grounds and the trails are open and have stayed open the park for most of the pandemic on a limited capacity. Visitors can come, get a trail map, or a passport stamped at the front entrance kiosk. They can self-guide and tour in the historic area and the jack-o-lantern branch trail. The public restrooms are open.
The animals are still at the park and the gardeners have started getting the gardens ready.
“We’re planting tobacco this year so there will be a tobacco demonstration,” Sims said. “I don’t know if we are going to have our harvest event this year because we are already well into the planning time needed. It’s already kind of late to get that planned. COVID has affected our ability to plan that’s why we already know we are not having a live Juneteenth event.”
The December Christmas event is still up for a decision as to whether it will happen. The park service is waiting to see what happens over the next few months. That one is a one-night event and does not require the extensive amount of planning that the harvest event does.