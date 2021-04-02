Park continues to find ways to reach visitors despite current pandemic limitations

The Booker T. Washington National Monument in Westlake has been open on a limited basis during most of the pandemic. Those limits mean the visitors center at the national park is still closed, but the trails and living history exhibits are open for self-guided tours. While their roles have been altered by the pandemic, rangers have been hard at work preparing for the future and reaching new audiences.

“We’re being encouraged to look at how we’ve been doing things especially with this new technology that’s being used,” said Tim Sims, senior park ranger. “So, we’re kind of striking out.”

Striking out by using the new virtual platforms to reach students where they are, either home or the classroom and other groups some in other states.

“We are working on our new long-range plan,” Sims said. “We are reevaluating our interpretative programs and thinking about how we can incorporate new ideas, refresh our interpretative themes based on the current relevancy of the day.”

Due to the pandemic, there are no school field trips this spring. “We do not anticipate having a traditional school tour season this spring,” Sims said. “We didn’t have any trips last fall or spring. What happens is teachers invite us to presentations on their media platforms.”