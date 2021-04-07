Park finds creative ways to reach new audiences

“We hope to work with Franklin County to develop new and enhanced existing programs with the new technology, distance learning opportunities to bring the park into the classroom,” Sims said. “What we are hoping is that these presentations will be used as a pre- or post-park visit experience because we still want the students to come out to the park and visit.”

There are all these opportunities to reach a wider audience. Park ranger Betsy Haynes will host a virtual presentation for a group in Minnesota in the coming months.

The rangers said these are positive outcomes from the pandemic, but welcoming visitors and reenacting history is where their heart lies and COVID-19 is still impacting that mission.

“We are going to do Juneteenth. It’s going to be a condensed version of what we normally do,” Sims said. “We are going to record it. It’s going to consist of a superintendent’s welcome, what Juneteenth is. We will have two gospel groups that will be prerecorded. We will have a ranger introduction and instead of having the living history event that we normally do with multiple actors we’re doing a single living history monologue written by Booker T. Washington’s mom, Jane.”