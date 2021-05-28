Paul
When Sherry Scott was younger and she was asked that age-old question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” her answer was to be a lawyer.
Thelma Lee of Sontag has much to celebrate Saturday as she marks 100 years of life, love, friends and family.
Gerald Lynn “Peanut’’ Hall, a popular teacher at Franklin County High School and a former, long-time Eagles assistant baseball coach, died Sun…
High-speed internet is finally arriving in several underserved areas of Franklin County. Briscnet recently began providing service from a fixe…
The school will conduct additional classes using the Franklin Heights Church campus in Rocky Mount as officials prepare to raising funds for a bigger facility in a new location.
Marshals, state police used armored vehicle to approach house were he was.
On May 18, Franklin County High School students, including senior Jonathon Hodges and junior Ethan Novoa signed letters of commitment to work …
Four of a kind proved to be the winning hand for Franklin County’s Blue Ridge District varsity baseball win over William Fleming Friday at W.W…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
DALEVILLE—Franklin County scored runs in the first, second and fifth innings and hung seven zeroes on Lord Botetourt’s scoring ledger Tuesday …