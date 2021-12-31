Pretty Kitty came to us after living in a culvert pipe for the past couple of years. It seems her... View on PetFinder
Christmas Eve is generally a busy day for retail stores. It's the final opportunity last minute shoppers have to secure items for friends and …
An effort by a Penhook community group to fund paid EMT staff at Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Department was given a final push last week in F…
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
Ralph Northam is leaving office on Jan. 15 to return to pediatrics after four years as the nation’s only doctor-governor, leading the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Contemporary Tuscan style home situated in the Hunting Hills neighborhood directly on the HH Golf Course. New Interior and Exterior Paint. Thi…
VINTON—Robbie Knott, competing at 152 pounds for Franklin County, has captured an individual championship at the 45th annual Big Orange Classi…
A proposed new residential subdivision in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake was given the go ahead by the Franklin County Board of Supervi…
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.
You will fall in love with this 3Bed/2Bath *Updated* Home nestled on 3.59 acres with a Stream, Usable Yard, Garden space & much more! Main…
At Franklin County High School, big kids and little kids learn from one another. This was evidenced recently when Jessica Leftwich’s Teens-N-T…