Pride pummels Panthers in season hoops opener

FERRUM - Greensboro (N.C.) College overcame multiple, double-digit deficits in the second half Saturday to earn its first win of the 2021-2022 season: a 91-79 non-conference men’s basketball victory over Ferrum College in the Panthers’ season opener at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers (0-1) held leads of 11 points (59-48), 14 points (62-48), 12 points (62-50) and 10 points (66-56).
The Pride responded with an 18-2 surge to turn those deficits into a 74-68 lead with 7:58 remaining.
Ferrum pulled to within five points, 79-74, before Greensboro’s Greyson Collins swished a 3-pointer and Ty Hill made a lay-up to push the spread to 10 points, 84-74, with 4:22 left.
From there, the Pride netted seven of the game’s last 12 points to secure a 12-point win.
In defeat, Ferrum wasted a career-best scoring performance from senior Kajuan Madden-McAfee who finished with 32 points,19 in the first half and 13 after intermission.
At one point in the second half, Ferrum swished six consecutive 3-point field goals with James Smith Jr., Everette Rivers, Madden-McAfee and Darius Kemp contributing to the Panthers’ perimeter scoring barrage.
The two teams combined for 86 points in the opening half with Greensboro leading 45-41 at intermission, and 84 points in the second half with the Pride outscoring the Panthers 46-38.
The 91 points are the most yielded by Ferrum since last January's non-conference home game against William Peace (N.C.) University when the Panthers surrendered 93 in an eight-point setback.
The Panthers did equal the single-game program record for 3-point field goals (16), a standard that was set in a 1995 game against Greensboro when the two rivals competed in the USA South Athletic Conference.
The mark was first matched in 2018 against Berea (Ky.) College and matched a second time in 2019 against the University of Lynchburg.
The 3-point distance, which is equal to the distance played internationally, is the same in all NCAA divisions: 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. It's the second year that the distance is a Division III mandate.
Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said his team had trouble adapting to Greensboro’s style of play - a style he called “helter skelter’’ with lots of pressure out front.
“We played them two years ago at their place and it was the same type of game - they hit a lot of shots and ran a lot of isolation (plays),’’ Sanborn said.
“Today, if we didn’t score a bucket, I thought we lost some of our defensive energy,’’ Sanborn said. “If we score (on our offensive end), we seem to have more the defensive end (of the floor). If not, we seem to get frustrated.
“It was not the way we wanted to start the season. It was as tough game (for us). They made a bunch of shots. We just didn’t have it.
“There are a lot of things we need to improve on, especially on offense,’’ Sanborn said.
The Panthers had played exhibition games against NCAA Division I teams Davidson (N.C.) College and Coastal Carolina (S.C.) University prior to Saturday’s contest.
“We could have been tired. We made the trip to Coastal (which is in Conway near Myrtle Beach). I’m not going to blame (Saturday’s loss) on that, but, maybe, fatigue played a part in it,’’ Sanborn said.
Collins led the Pride with 29 points. Hill netted 18, while Kevon Meertins scored 16 and Matthew Brown finished with 14.
Madden-McAfee pulled down seven rebounds.
Kemp finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Smith scored eight points and passed out five assists.
“Kujan had a heck of a game. We shot the ball decently.
Greensboro converted 58.5% (31 of 53) of its shots from the field as opposed to Ferrum’s 43.1% (28 of 65) shooting clip.
At game’s end, the Pride held advantages in rebounds (34-29), points off turnovers (25-15), second chance points (6-4), points in the paint (21-16) and fastbreak points (3-0), while Ferrum held edges in assists (17-16) and bench points (23-14).
The Panthers committed 17 turnovers to 15 for the Pride.
Ferrum’s next game is today against Averett University.
Tip off at Swartz Gym is 7 p.m.
Averett is a former USA South Athletic Conference rival of Ferrum’s.
Counting last year’s four-point overtime loss to the University of Lynchburg in the semifinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tournament, Ferrum has lost two games in a row, both at home.