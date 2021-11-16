Pride pummels Panthers in season hoops opener

The 91 points are the most yielded by Ferrum since last January's non-conference home game against William Peace (N.C.) University when the Panthers surrendered 93 in an eight-point setback.

The Panthers did equal the single-game program record for 3-point field goals (16), a standard that was set in a 1995 game against Greensboro when the two rivals competed in the USA South Athletic Conference.

The mark was first matched in 2018 against Berea (Ky.) College and matched a second time in 2019 against the University of Lynchburg.

The 3-point distance, which is equal to the distance played internationally, is the same in all NCAA divisions: 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches. It's the second year that the distance is a Division III mandate.

Ferrum head coach Tyler Sanborn said his team had trouble adapting to Greensboro’s style of play - a style he called “helter skelter’’ with lots of pressure out front.

“We played them two years ago at their place and it was the same type of game - they hit a lot of shots and ran a lot of isolation (plays),’’ Sanborn said.