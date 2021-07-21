Like many first-time racers Davis admitted to being nervous when he lined up for the start of his first race of the season on March 20.

“It was really nerve-wracking,” Davis said of his first race start. “The whole car was shaking because I was shaking so bad. The nerves are still there every race, but it (racing) is enjoyable.”

Adapting to driving his front-wheel-drive car in competition in the Budweiser Hornets Division is an ongoing process for Davis.

“It’s kind of tough adapting, but it hasn’t been bad,” remarked Davis. “We can change the car to make it do what we want to do, but it’s still kind of tough.”

The first-year racer is having a good season in the Budweiser Hornets Division. Davis has logged three Top-Five finishes and has finished in the Top-10 in all of his starts. His best finishes have been a pair of fourth-place finishes and a fifth-place effort in his most recent start on July 3.

Those numbers have him sitting in sixth place in the division point standings. However, Davis is only three points out of fifth place and 16 points out of fourth place. With three races remaining in the division this season, Davis has opportunities to work his way up into the top five in the standings by the end of the season.