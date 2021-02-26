Realty company welcomes newest member

Rocky Mount resident Luke Schmidt has joined Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate.

Schmidt has worked as a sales professional in Franklin County for more than 25 years.

“I’m excited to turn my focus toward real estate with an elite group of agents backed by the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Home Services,” Schmidt said. “The brand stands for trust, integrity, stability and longevity — and so do I. It’s a great fit.”

Schmidt and his wife, Missy, live in Rocky Mount with their two daughters.

Schmidt first came to Franklin County in 1990, when he enrolled at Ferrum College. After graduation, he worked in automotive sales.