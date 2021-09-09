Reese Cup
When Kenneth Trusty scratched the Virginia Lottery ticket he’d just bought at 40 West Food Fare, he wasn’t sure if he’d won anything.
Rocky Mount attorney Stephen Maddy said his resignation, effective Thursday, was for personal reasons. Maddy has been called on to give advice on controversial topics in his 7-year tenure, including mask mandates.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume Tuesday. The shutdown is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs.
The Franklin County High School Marching Eagles performed its first halftime show during a football game since November of 2019 at the end of …
ROCKY MOUNT — Two women who suffered grievously as a result of Forrest Christopher Fielder's crimes last summer got the chance to confront him directly Friday morning in Franklin County Circuit Court.
ROANOKE - Propelled by four scores in the 70s, reigning Blue Ridge District champion Lord Botetourt won the first 18-hole match of the season …
ROANOKE - Paced by a 16-point second half, Benjamin Franklin Middle School broke a halftime stalemate and defeated Northside Middle School, 24…
Nice brick home with covered front and back porch. Home features hardwood floors and a first floor master bedroom. Property is convenient to M…
FERRUM—An emotionally charged match-up between long-time rivals ended Saturday night with Ferrum College’s head football coach winning at home…
For the second year in a row, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair has been postponed. The fair was scheduled to take place on Sept. 17 and 18.