Religion column for 071621 FNP

Franklin News Post Devotion
7-13-21
It would be nice if Jesus had talked about family all in one chapter. We do not have that. Instead, the Bible talks sporadically about our family of origin. In Exodus, we are told to honor our fathers and mothers. In Ephesians, women are told to respect their husbands, and husbands are told to love their wives. In Colossians, we read that parents should not cause their children to be discouraged. In Proverbs 6, children are told to listen to the wisdom of their parents. In Proverbs 17, we read that families are there for you during times of trouble. Proverbs 22 tells us to train our children in the way that we want them to go.
Like I said, it is a mish mash of guidance about family life. One thing becomes clear as we view all these scriptures: family is important for us as people of faith. I have come to appreciate this more and more. When I had a family of my own, I gave my approach to family life even more thought. I knew that I wanted us to be tight. I wanted us to intentionally spend time together. I wanted our faith to be the core of our family life. Thankfully, I have all those things and so much more!
I worked as a state park chaplain in Pennsylvania one summer. Where I lived, I was surrounded by Amish families and communities. I got to see firsthand what real family life looked life as I watched them. The men would work very hard, but they would typically have jobs that kept them close to home. It would not be unusual to see the kids at work with their parents. Routines were built into their days that ensured they had plenty of family time. Sunday evenings after church were reserved for family and community time. Cars were discouraged because they take people far from their families. The whole structure of their community was built to encourage faith in God and closeness to family.
I think we have a lot to learn from what the Bible has to say about family and how the Amish people live. I see tons of families sitting at restaurants. They all have their phones out, staring at them and ignoring one another. I am even guilty occasionally of doing this. At home, we all go to our own rooms and spend tons of time alone. I am convinced that this is not how God intended our family lives to look.
While on vacation last month, I started reading a book about a guy who brought his elderly mother to live with him instead of putting her in a nursing home. He tells all kinds of amusing stories about living with a mom who has dementia and imaginary friends. In the end, it is a touching story of a man who learns how important family is. I hope that we will not wait as long as he did to learn this lesson.
If you are like me, you would not mind trading some of your family members in. However, love your family, even the ones who occasionally rub you the wrong way and perturb you. Especially treasure the family that loves and supports you wherever you are in life. According to the creation narrative in Genesis 2, family was one of the first things that God gave us. So, it must be important and good!
Matthew S. Ricks is senior minister at Rocky Mount Christian Church.