Religion column for 071621 FNP

Franklin News Post Devotion

7-13-21

It would be nice if Jesus had talked about family all in one chapter. We do not have that. Instead, the Bible talks sporadically about our family of origin. In Exodus, we are told to honor our fathers and mothers. In Ephesians, women are told to respect their husbands, and husbands are told to love their wives. In Colossians, we read that parents should not cause their children to be discouraged. In Proverbs 6, children are told to listen to the wisdom of their parents. In Proverbs 17, we read that families are there for you during times of trouble. Proverbs 22 tells us to train our children in the way that we want them to go.

Like I said, it is a mish mash of guidance about family life. One thing becomes clear as we view all these scriptures: family is important for us as people of faith. I have come to appreciate this more and more. When I had a family of my own, I gave my approach to family life even more thought. I knew that I wanted us to be tight. I wanted us to intentionally spend time together. I wanted our faith to be the core of our family life. Thankfully, I have all those things and so much more!