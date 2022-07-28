Residents request shelter

Stephen Kaplan used to make a living setting up sound systems like the one in the Rocky Mount town council chambers. These days, he's dedicated to serving the homeless population in Franklin County.

"ONCE I SAW WHAT WAS HAPPENING I COULDN'T GO BACK," Kaplan said.

Kaplan was one of several community members to ask about bringing a homeless shelter to Rocky Mount at the town council's meeting on July 11. Kathy Spangler was another.

"I EXPERIENCED HOMELESSNESS," Kathy Spangler said.

Spangler said many homeless people are sent to Roanoke for services.

"BUT I DIDN'T WANT TO GO TO ROANOKE. I DON'T LIVE THERE. I DON'T KNOW ANYONE THERE," Spangler said.

"45: THESE ARE OUR PEOPLE AND WHEN THEY GO TO ROANOKE THEY DON'T COME BACK THE SAME," Kaplan said.

"If you had asked me two years ago how many homeless people are in this county, I would've said five, six maybe. ... That's not even close," Kaplan said.

He said there are something like 20 individual homeless encampments in Franklin County.

"An encampment is anything with more than two tents," Kaplan said.

"48: WARREN STREET COULD REALLY BE SOMETHING AND I'D LOVE TO SEE THAT HAPPEN," Ellen Holland, executive director of the Bernard Healthcare Center & Free Clinic of Franklin County, said.

During the council meeting, Warren Street Community Center Founder Paris Swain indicated that she would like to meet with town officials to discuss what can be done to support the center's efforts.

"I WOULD LOVE TO SAY THE TOWN IS HELPING US," Alex Kaplan, Stephen Kaplan's wife, told The Franklin News-Post. "BUT THEY'RE NOT INVOLVED."

RESPONSE FROM TOWN