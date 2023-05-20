Tags
Smith Mountain Lake visitor dies after falling off dock at Smith Mountain Lake.
The school division closed schools Monday due to a cyberattack. Schools reopened Tuesday.
A Callaway man was arrested Friday following a shooting at the Rocky Mount Bowling Center that left a Moneta man dead, according to a news rel…
When Bernice Cobbs became Franklin County's superintendent of schools in 2020 her starting pay was $125,000. The new schools leader starting J…
Franklin County's 2023 junior varsity softball team has completed an undefeated (19-0) season after blanking Northside, 15-0,at Lynn Richmond…