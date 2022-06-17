microchip comes back to previous owner. Dog was rehomed years ago. View on PetFinder
Tags
Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.
Employees of Franklin County Public Schools will receive a retention bonus.
WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiati…
Campers and coaches pose for a team picture in their camp T-shirts on the final day of an annual youth camp conducted by Franklin County's boy…
VINTON — Three Franklin County businesses — Bite Me Confections, Rylor & Co. Designs and Laurel Lynn Designs — were recognized on May 25 a…
According to a study, VCU philosophy majors earned minimum wage five years after graduation, while UVA computer science majors made six figures.
Participants in Wednesday’s football clinic conducted by Franklin County’s football program gather for a group picture underneath the scoreboa…
Ferrum College, in conjunction with Patrick & Henry Community College, was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the State Council …
Vacationers are starting to make their way back to Smith Mountain Lake in recent weeks. After two years of record crowds, lake-area businesses…
Sizzling high temperatures are expected this week for the Roanoke area, as a strong high pressure system often called a “heat dome” builds across much of the southern half of the nation.