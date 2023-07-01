Tags
GenX contamination in the Roanoke River, which feeds the lake, likely came from a company about 40 miles upstream.
Kyle J. Simino, of Wirtz, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene of the crash on Old Franklin Turnpike (Route 40), east of Novelty Road.
Harmful algal blooms remain in several areas of the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake. Water testing is ongoing, but it is still unk…
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
Franklin County could soon see a major increase in available housing following a board of supervisors decision Tuesday to ask its staff to mov…