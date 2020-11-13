Salon owner celebrates grand opening

Bridgette Craighead, owner of EL3ven11 Beauty Lounge, celebrated the grand opening of her business with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. As friends, family and Rocky Mount Mayor Steve Angle gathered, Craighead expressed gratitude for all who supported her. “You can become something if you put your mind to it,” she said. “Anything you manifest can become reality.” The ceremony was held to coincide with her business name (on 11/11 at 11:11 a.m.). EL3ven11 is located at 5 Angle St. in Rocky Mount.