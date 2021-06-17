Sam I Am
Sam is a 3 year Hound mix. He will need a meet and greet with any other pup in the... View on PetFinder
The body of James Edward Kirby, 68, was found in his Rocky Mount home in late 2019. He died from manual strangulation, according to a medical examiner's report.
A group of more than 50 county residents demanded lifting of mask and social distancing requirements and a ban on teaching critical race theory in Franklin County schools.
After performing the graduation ritual of turning the tassel, Mason Bowling takes a selfie to document his change in academic status at Frank…
Wren Williams' margins in Patrick and Henry counties were too much for incumbent Charles Poindexter to overcome in his home base of Franklin County.
Join in during the month of June for a “Milk Does a Body Good” dairy fundraising challenge.
Alice Underwood Smith celebrates her victory in the women’s division of the Pie Eating Contest staged at Saturday’s Franklin County Court Days…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is looking for public input before moving forward with plans to create no-wakesurfing zones at …
Leo, domestic long hair
After two years of cancellations due to the weather and COVID-19, Rocky Mount’s Community Partnership is once again hosting Court Days with th…