Keturah C. Marsh, a resident of Martinsville and Franklin County native, was recently named the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for Roanoke Academ…
BEDFORD — A judge found a Roanoke man guilty Friday of two felony charges in connection with the attack of a real estate agent as she was conducting a June 2020 open house in Bedford County.
A judge concluded he had made an error by allowing the jury to learn about the outcome of the case against a co-defendant.
Jacob Fracker had been scheduled to go on trial next month.
Chuckling, Dawn McCray, Boone District representative on the Franklin County School Board, said the first couple of months on the board have f…
Two incumbent, first-term Republicans in Southwest Virginia are intent on serving second terms in the House of Delegates, but both said they hope to win election to the same seat.
Last week, the Western Virginia Water Authority checked another box on its way to placing a 150,000- to 250,000-gallon elevated water storage …
A rezone request to make larger concerts a more permanent fixture at The Coves was narrowly approved in a tense vote by the Franklin County Bo…
Windy Gap Elementary School recently released the names on its Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.
Franklin County may have won its season-opening, non-district varsity baseball game twice.