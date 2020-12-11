Santa spreads socially-distanced cheer in Westlake

While celebrations are in short supply this holiday season because of the pandemic, The Willard Companies was still able to bring some Christmas joy to several area children last week with the arrival of Santa Claus.

A Westlake workshop was set up for Santa at Vitalize Church in the Westlake Towne Center on Dec. 3. More than 50 girls and boys signed up for personal meetings with St. Nick between 1 and 8 p.m.

Each family booked an appointment time to limit crowds and have an in-person meeting with Santa. To keep everyone safe, Santa had a large plexiglass screen at his desk as well as a face shield for any time he briefly got close to children.

Santa’s workshop was set up this year by The Willard Companies in place of the annual Christmas tree lighting usually held each year at the Westlake Towne Center. Gretchen Tipps, director of marketing for The Willard Companies and one of the elves at last week’s workshop, said not having the tree lighting was disappointing.

“It is sad and frustrating,” Tipps said. “We are making the best of it.”

While the meet-and-greet with Santa was smaller than the annual tree lighting, Tipps said parents were appreciative that their children were given the opportunity to meet Santa this year in a safe environment.