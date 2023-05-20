Hi I'm Sassy! My name is fitting and I like to take things at my own pace. I'm a little... View on PetFinder
Sassy
Related to this story
Most Popular
Smith Mountain Lake visitor dies after falling off dock at Smith Mountain Lake.
Starting salary of new Franklin County superintendent a 25% increase over current schools leader's starting pay
When Bernice Cobbs became Franklin County's superintendent of schools in 2020 her starting pay was $125,000. The new schools leader starting J…
A Callaway man was arrested Friday following a shooting at the Rocky Mount Bowling Center that left a Moneta man dead, according to a news rel…
On April 17, 84 people received "189 indictments or warrants directly related to drug activity," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in …
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.