School division taking hard look at bus driver compensation

Over the last year or so, Franklin County Public Schools has made adjustments to its busing system by consolidating routes, eliminating routes and making daily routes longer, but still finds itself falling short.

The division is in the process of doing a compensation study, which will likely inform how it addresses wage increases which, according to transportation staff members, will be necessary to attract bus drivers and address its ongoing bus driver shortage.

“We engaged Evergreen Solutions, LLC, to provide a compensation study and recommendations to address the compensation issue for our staff and teachers. The seriousness of this issue has increased tremendously this year as other local school divisions have made significant enhancements to their salary schedules and their rates of pay,” Bernice Cobbs, superintendent, wrote in her budget message, which was included in the division’s 2022-23 proposed budget packet.

At the March meeting of the Franklin County School Board, Cherie Whitlow, transportation supervisor, described the staff shortage facing the division.

“At this time we are critically short bus drivers and monitors. We are eight contract drivers short and already have five drivers retiring at the end of the school year,” Whitlow said.

On Monday, Whitlow told The Roanoke Times and Franklin News-Post that two drivers recently quit, leaving them 10 drivers short.

“It’s no easy task to operate a bus safely while monitoring students, some of whom are being disruptive, along with navigating weather conditions and obstacles,” Whitlow said during the March meeting.

Pay is not the only deterrent, Whitlow said, but it is one of them. The same point was made by Loretta Yopp, a Franklin County bus driver, who also spoke at the meeting. She said pay is one of the main issues in attracting and retaining drivers.

“As a bus driver I wasn’t even bringing home $700 a month. A bus driver can’t live on that,” Yopp said. “...I hear everyday of teachers and support staff leaving to go to other counties because Franklin County doesn’t pay their support staff or teachers what they deserve.”

Right now, new Franklin County contracted bus drivers generally start at $60.27 per day, with the assumption that they will work five hours per day, on average.

The bus driver shortage isn’t unique to Franklin County. Chuck Lionberger, Roanoke County Public Schools director of community relations, said his division is also hurting for bus drivers.

Currently, Roanoke County school bus drivers start at $15.36 per hour. Lionberger said the division is planning at least a 10% pay increase for bus drivers in the coming year, bringing the starting hourly wage up to $16.96. The minimum daily rate will come out to at least $84.80.

Yopp referenced the Roanoke County wage increase when she spoke at the meeting and said it will leave Franklin County behind.

Meanwhile, 2021-22 budget documents indicate that current annual salaries for Floyd County Public Schools bus drivers start at $9,525 or $10,571, depending on the length of their route. Bedford County Public Schools starts at $11,249 and Botetourt County Public Schools starts at $12,345.

Franklin County Public Schools seems acutely aware of where it falls compared to other local divisions; several board members acknowledged the issue following Yopp and Whitlow’s comments at the meeting.

“We’re trying to address it, I’m telling you. I don’t know if we can do it this year, but we’re looking at it...and we’re trying to take steps to address it,” Jeff Worley, Rocky Mount District representative and board vice chairman, said.

During her comments, Yopp thanked the division for its efforts so far, but didn’t waver.

“I appreciate what you’ve done, but there’s so much more work to be done,” Yopp said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.