Forrest Christopher Fielder was indicted Monday in Franklin County on charges including first-degree murder, abduction, malicious wounding, burglary and three gun offenses.
The power of influence is real, and it can spread through the generations. Jennifer Young, director of Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy, is …
After an hour of prayer, songs and speeches, more than 50 people observed a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds at Mary Elizabeth P…
Kelly Dunbar, a second grade teacher at Lee M. Waid Elementary School has been named Franklin County’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 sch…
CALLAWAY—NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte, a past champion in the Cup and Xfinity series, has transitioned to the SMART Modified Tour …
CALLAWAY - Former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will make his first career start at Fr…
The raises are a key provision of the county's first budget forged on the rebound from the COVID-19 economic crisis. Meanwhile, supervisors discussed growing concerns over public safety funding.
If the Virginia Democratic Party establishment has its way, the party will nominate a ticket comprised entirely of Northern Virginians.