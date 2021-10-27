SMAC Art Show winners announced

The 32nd annual Smith Mountain Arts Council Art Show was held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Oct. 22, 23 and 24. There were more than 100 works of art on display at the event.

Judging the artwork this year was Jane Stogner, a retired art professor at Ferrum College. She chose “Taking A Break” by Roger Firestone as this year’s Best in Show recipient.

Here is a full list of all the winners at this year’s art show:

Oil1: Susan Bradbury, “Catch Me if You Can”

2: Hannah Dunagan, “Heritage”

Merit: Lisa Dabareiner, “Rhenfro and Jaxx”

Acrylic1: Jane Schafer, “Quick Buff”

2: Mimi McHale, “Moonlit Sanctuary”

Merit: Elaine Wilson, “Reflections of Peggy’s Cove”

Watercolor1: Patricia Carr, “Colors of White”

2: Roger Firestone, “The Looking Point”

Merit: Rita Carroll, “Hydrangea”

Mixed Media1: Dan Madar, “Pima Basket”