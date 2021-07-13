 Skip to main content
Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days schedule
Here is a list of all the pirate activities happening around Smith Mountain Lake this weekend.

Thursday

Pirate Trivia night

Jake’s Place is holding a pirate trivia night to kick off Pirate Days.

Where: Jake’s Place, Moneta

When: starts at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend. For 21 and older.

Contact: 297-4732

Friday

Pirate’s Ball at Mango’s Bar and Grill

Pirate costumes strongly encouraged. The event will feature live music and a visit from pirates from the Loose Cannon Company and the Star City Scallywags.

Where: Mango’s Bar and Grill, Moneta

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: not available

Contact: 721-1632

Costume Contest at Jake’s Place

A costume contest with live music by STF Trio.

Where: Jake’s Place, Moneta

When: 7 to 10 p.m.

Cost: not available

Contact: 297-4732

Saturday

Pancakes with Pirates

Volunteers dressed in pirate costumes will be flipping the flapjacks. Activities for kids will include face painting, balloon animals, interactions with pirates and the opportunity to pick from a treasure chest.

Where: Mexico Viejo at Bridgewater Plaza

When: 8 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $10, free children 5 and younger

Contact: For more information and to buy tickets in advance, visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-pirate-days

Pirate Battle at Jake’s Place

Boats are expected to gather at Jake’s Place for the annual pirate battle.

Where: Jake’s Place, Moneta

When: starts at 12 noon.

Cost: Free

Contact: 297-4732

Pirates at Crazy Horse Marina

Pirates from the Loose Cannon Company will be hanging out at the marina. They will be speaking with visitors and attacking invading pirates throughout the day. Bands Ginger O’Riley and Axis Five are also scheduled to perform.

Where: Crazy Horse Marina, Moneta

When: Pirate battles are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 719-0620

Sunday

Pirates invade Drifter’s

The Star City Scallywags and The Mystic Pirates of Kazim will be invading Drifter’s on Sunday afternoon.

Where: Drifter’s, Moneta

When: Afternoon. Contact Drifter’s for an exact time

Cost: Free

Contact: 297-0055

