Smith Mountain Lake Pirate Days schedule

Here is a list of all the pirate activities happening around Smith Mountain Lake this weekend.
Thursday
Pirate Trivia night
Jake’s Place is holding a pirate trivia night to kick off Pirate Days.
Where: Jake’s Place, Moneta
When: starts at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend. For 21 and older.
Contact: 297-4732
Friday
Pirate’s Ball at Mango’s Bar and Grill
Pirate costumes strongly encouraged. The event will feature live music and a visit from pirates from the Loose Cannon Company and the Star City Scallywags.
Where: Mango’s Bar and Grill, Moneta
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: not available
Contact: 721-1632
Costume Contest at Jake’s Place
A costume contest with live music by STF Trio.
Where: Jake’s Place, Moneta
When: 7 to 10 p.m.
Cost: not available
Contact: 297-4732
Saturday
Pancakes with Pirates
Volunteers dressed in pirate costumes will be flipping the flapjacks. Activities for kids will include face painting, balloon animals, interactions with pirates and the opportunity to pick from a treasure chest.
Where: Mexico Viejo at Bridgewater Plaza
When: 8 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $10, free children 5 and younger
Contact: For more information and to buy tickets in advance, visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-pirate-days
Pirate Battle at Jake’s Place
Boats are expected to gather at Jake’s Place for the annual pirate battle.
Where: Jake’s Place, Moneta
When: starts at 12 noon.
Cost: Free
Contact: 297-4732
Pirates at Crazy Horse Marina
Pirates from the Loose Cannon Company will be hanging out at the marina. They will be speaking with visitors and attacking invading pirates throughout the day. Bands Ginger O’Riley and Axis Five are also scheduled to perform.
Where: Crazy Horse Marina, Moneta
When: Pirate battles are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. with live music starting at 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 719-0620
Sunday
Pirates invade Drifter’s
The Star City Scallywags and The Mystic Pirates of Kazim will be invading Drifter’s on Sunday afternoon.
Where: Drifter’s, Moneta
When: Afternoon. Contact Drifter’s for an exact time
Cost: Free
Contact: 297-0055