Board members of the Smith River Sports Complex will hand the keys over to Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Rogers Adams.

The board of directors for the Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority, which operates the Smith River Sports Complex, submitted a letter to Martinsville and Henry County requesting that the authority be dissolved and all of the assets and operations be transferred to Henry County. Both governments accepted the request at separate meetings on Tuesday.

Scott Prillaman, chairman of the SVRFA board, said in the letter that the current model of funding for SRSC is not sustainable and he noted that inflation and limited access to top-tier tournaments have restricted its ability to be profitable as a stand-alone organization.

“For many years it was funded by The Harvest Foundation, but that’s no longer available,” said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “Much of the operation will continue, such as sponsorship. In all frankness, it’s been operating on a shoestring budget for the last couple of years.”

The Harvest Foundation has agreed to provide $250,000 to aid in the transition.

Development of the facility began in 2003 and today the complex is located on more than 90 acres and is designed to accommodate sports camps and clinics, league play, exhibition games, tournaments and special events. Field hockey, football, Ultimate Frisbee, lacrosse, soccer, river boat races, 5k’s, bike races and T-Ball are among the sports the complex has hosted, according to the SRSC website.

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan asked Wagoner how much money would be required of Henry County if it took over the operation.

“We don’t want to operate it like it’s been operating,” said Wagoner. “I don’t have a figure I can put on it right now.”

Wagoner did suggest that an increase in the transient occupancy tax could help.

“There is a keen interest in the hotel/motel business in the area,” said board Chair Jim Adams. “We want to do this first-class and I wouldn’t expect anything less from Roger.”

“We have people that come here from all over the country,” Wagoner said. “Over 800 children played soccer there last year.”

Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant said under the leadership of Roger Adams, he had confidence that the sports complex would see future growth.

Said Wagoner: “I think Roger sees this as the 28th Henry County Park and he’s ready to take it on.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the dissolution of the authority and accept the assets and operation of the facility.

The complex, established under the Code of Virginia and empowered by the city of Martinsville and Henry County also required the city’s approval, which occurred at their regular meeting Tuesday night.

“You can’t hold enough events there and charge the fees necessary for it to be self-sustaining,” said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “I’m on the board there and we decided it would be best to transfer to Henry County and run it under the Henry County Parks and Rec. There are not a lot of options.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, corporate sponsor Monogram Foods announced the deal between the Sports Complex and the company that employs more than 700 people at its location in Martinsville would remain in place.

"This change will allow greater efficiencies and improved maintenance to the facility," said Sports Complex Executive Director Lloyd Barber. "This will be a mutually beneficial arrangement for both parties and provide even more opportunities to the residents of Martinsville and Henry County. We're excited to see the growth for years to come."

In September, Monogram Foods and the Sports Complex announced a 10-year agreement for the company to be the main corporate sponsor facility. The sponsorship gives Monogram naming rights and the placement of company signage on the property, as well as Monogram snacks sold in the concession stand during events. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

In other matters, the board:

Presented retiring City Manager Leon Towarnicki with a resolution recognizing his service to the community for more than 41 years. “As you retire you sort of wind down, but that’s not happening,” said Towarnicki. “It’s like a 5K; you kind of pour it on the last few hundred yards. I’ve been with the city 41 plus years and it’s been a great working relationship with the county.”

Presented retiring Office Administrator for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Hilda Mabry with a resolution honoring her for 34 years of service to Henry County. “They say you should talk to the man in charge, but you should really talk to the one that knows what’s going on and that’s Hilda,” said Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester. “There was never a day that she didn’t finish her job, and finish it with perfection.”

Heard from Piedmont Community Services regarding funding that they have received to build a mobile unit that will serve the city of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.

Approved a $10,000 contributing match in order to receive a grant of $20,000 from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority to study and identify community-based options for the most effective long-term use of funds for abatement.

Approved $240,000 from various accounts to cover overages in the Children’s Services Act Program fund.

Appropriated $95,000 in grant funds received from the Harvest Foundation for the purpose of conducting an Economic Impact Study related to the Martinsville Southern Connector route.

Approved an additional appropriation of $50,000 in grant funds received from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to be used to assess specific community needs related to housing and related infrastructure.

Approved an appropriation of $10,000 from the Department of Housing and Community Development for the execution of a United Way Individual Development Accounts Planning Grant. The funds will provide an opportunity for the United Way to offer free training to local residents on topics related to financial management.

Approved a contract of $235,710 to Fidelity Power Systems for the relocation of the existing generator providing emergency power to the 911 Center and other emergency equipment within the administration building. It has previously been determined that the emergency power network, including the generator, would need to be relocated to facilitate demolition of the old jail.

Appropriated $55,423 received from the Virginia Department of Health’s Return to Locality Funds derived from a fee for each vehicle registered in Henry County to be used for items such as emergency medical services training, supplies and equipment.

Approved an additional appropriation of $15,000 from the State Asset Forfeiture funds to cover travel-related expenses for FY2024 for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Approved an additional appropriation of $7,200 from State Asset Forfeiture funds to cover the cost of sending two investigators to Cellebrite certification training.

Approved an additional appropriation of $219,679 received from the Virginia Department of Education resulting from recalculations of the average school population totals. Henry County Public Schools’ average was higher than the count used for the FY2023 budget, resulting in the additional revenue.

Approved an amendment to the School Board’s FY2024 operating budget to reflect a reduction in state funds by $1,666,062. School officials said the reduction would affect capital projects that had been planned, but would not jeopardize payroll.

Approved a statement of commitment to the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District—Public Safety regarding the need to address spillway capacity upgrades for two dams known as Leatherwood #2A and Leatherwood #3 in Henry County. The dams provide flood protection and improvements are intended to help mitigate against possible future damage.

Approved an additional appropriation of $28,237,705 received through grants from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Site Readiness Program and the Harvest Foundation to assist with site work on Lot #2 at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

Approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance that will limit the total amount of acreage in Henry County that can be permitted for solar farm development to 1% of the 383 square miles of land mass within Henry County. This equates to a cap of 2,445 acres that will be allowed for solar coverage.

Approved a request to rezone approximately 2.36 acres of the Reed Creek District from residential to commercial so that the applicant may locate a commercial landscaping sales establishment on the property.

Appointed Jonathan Martin to the Community Police and Management Team, and Donata Worrell to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Board.