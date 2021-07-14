SML Chamber set to return to form in 2021

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is getting back to business. Several of the organization’s most popular lake events are set to make a return later this year after a tumultuous 2020.

Preparations already are underway at the chamber to bring back the SML Wine Festival and SML Chili Festival after missing last year due to the pandemic. New executive director Andrew Bruns said the events will be held this year barring any setbacks in COVID-19 restrictions.

This year’s wine festival is set to be held at Mariners Landing. This will be the first year at a new location after several years at Crazy Horse Marina.

The SML Business Expo, originally scheduled for earlier this year, also will take place later this year. Bruns said the chamber is deciding the location of this year’s expo.

Canceling the events last year was a major blow to the chamber which receives all of its funding from membership dues, sponsorships and annual events like the wine festival. To weather the financial storm last year, the chamber was forced to make several cuts.