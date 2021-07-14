SML Chamber set to return to form in 2021

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is getting back to business. Several of the organization’s most popular lake events are set to make a return later this year after a tumultuous 2020.
Preparations already are underway at the chamber to bring back the SML Wine Festival and SML Chili Festival after missing last year due to the pandemic. New executive director Andrew Bruns said the events will be held this year barring any setbacks in COVID-19 restrictions.
This year’s wine festival is set to be held at Mariners Landing. This will be the first year at a new location after several years at Crazy Horse Marina.
The SML Business Expo, originally scheduled for earlier this year, also will take place later this year. Bruns said the chamber is deciding the location of this year’s expo.
Canceling the events last year was a major blow to the chamber which receives all of its funding from membership dues, sponsorships and annual events like the wine festival. To weather the financial storm last year, the chamber was forced to make several cuts.
Bruns has taken the helm at the chamber as it prepares to make a return to form in 2021. He admits that planning was well underway to bring back the chamber events before he arrived but is excited to be a part of them as the new executive director.
Bruns was hired last month following the departure of Christopher Finley, who resigned in March to take a position with LewisGale Regional Health System. Bruns’ first day on the job was July 1.
While Bruns has only been a full-time resident of Smith Mountain Lake since 2019, he is eager to be a part of the community. After working in media across the country in Illinois, Wisconsin, California, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia he plans to put down roots in this community.
“When we got here, we knew we were not moving again,” Bruns said of his family’s coming to the lake.
Bruns moved to the lake with his wife, Jackie, and children Parker and Kiersten. Before taking the executive director position, he was a regional publisher for Lee Enterprises where he was responsible for publications that included The Roanoke Times, The (Lynchburg) News & Advance, Laker Weekly, Laker Magazine and properties in Danville and Martinsville.
Last year may have been a challenge for the chamber, but it was a success for the majority of lake businesses. Business boomed as people flocked to the lake for socially distanced activities. Real estate at the lake has also skyrocketed as more people are moving the the area.
“We got introduced to a whole new batch of people last year,” Bruns said.
One of his goals for the chamber is to seize the opportunity the lake community was given with the influx of new vacationers — many of whom are now returning again this summer. Bruns said the chamber may consider new marketing strategies to tap into vacationers from new regions that may have found Smith Mountain Lake for the first time last year due to the pandemic.
“The future is very bright,” Bruns said.